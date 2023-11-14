(WTAJ) — Thanksgiving or Christmas? One popular holiday tune was originally for turkey time, but nowadays it’s most often sung when the snow starts to fall.

But what song it is? Why it’s jingle bells of course!

The incredibly popular song has been covered hundreds of times, including by Julie Andrews, the Barenaked Ladies, The Beatles, Mickey Mouse, Willie Nelson, William Shatner and so many more! According to the Washington Post, the song was first titled “One Horse Open Sleigh” and was written in 1857 by James Lord Pierpont.



Pierpont was said to be enjoying the holidays in a tavern when he noticed the sleigh races and became inspired to write the song, according to Mental Floss. He allegedly wanted a song for the kids to sing on Thanksgiving in the choir. Jingle Bells would go on at the time to be a popular drinking song.

Whilst most Christmas songs talk about presents, Christmas cookies, the feeling of being with your family, gold and silver, but if you’ve ever looked at the lyrics of Jingle Bells then you may notice a different theme.



While it mentions snow and bells, commonly associated with Christmas items, the song’s lyrics in the fourth verse imply that you should “go it while you’re young, take the girls tonight.” Whilst the lyrics could seem a bit forward for the kid’s choir, it seems as though Pierpont lucked out as nobody seems to be paying attention to the words.



The song may not have been intended for the Christmas scene it’s been cemented in the list of holiday tunes!

Fun facts!

Jingle Bells was the first song played in space using a musical instrument, according to School of Noise. It was played on Dec. 16, 1965, on a harmonica and bells by astronauts Wally Schirra and Thomas P. Stafford during NASA’s Gemini 6A space flight. They broadcasted the song with the following message, “We have an object, looks like a satellite going from north to south, probably in a polar orbit. He’s in a very low trajectory…I see a command module and eight smaller modules in front. The pilot of the command module is wearing a red suit….” according to the Washington Post.

The man who wrote Jingle Bells is actually the uncle of banker J.P. Morgan, according to Mental Floss.

What’s the best version of Jingle Bells?

These may be a hot take considering there are tens of covers of the song, but according to Billboard, these are the best versions of Jingle Bells. In no particular order that is!

Bing Crosby & The Andrew Sisters (1945)

Barbara Streisand (1967)

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles (1970)

Dolly Parton (1990)

Natalie Cole (1994)

Straight No Chaser (2009)

Katharine McPhee (2010)

Michael Buble & The Puppini Sisters (2012)

Gwen Stefani (2017)

Pentatonix (2018)

Do you agree with Billboard? If not who sang your favorite version of the classic Christmas song?