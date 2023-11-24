(WTAJ) — Whether it’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” or “Santa Baby,” Christmas songs can make us feel nostalgic and happy. Why is that?

Music can have strong ties to nostalgia, which means listening to certain songs can remind you of a very specific time period in life, according to the National Library of Medicine. Nostalgia can be associated with both happiness and sadness, which is why you might not like that one song that you listened to with your ex.

Listening to Christmas songs, even in November, can evoke memories that make people feel warm and cozy, like curling up on the couch with a hot drink during a snowstorm. In a study by the National Library of Medicine, adults ranging in age listened to popular songs from the 20th century.

The participants, although not able to recall the exact reasons, did note that the songs gave them strong nostalgic emotions.

Music and our brains

According to Doctor Brian Rabinovitz, a neuroscientist who focuses on how the brain processes music, when our brains hear a song for the first time, we begin to subconsciously search for other songs that have the same type of musical structure.

The brain loves to predict patterns, and listening to music is no different. When we begin listening to new music we try to pick out or predict what type of pattern we are listening to. If we can, our brains like the music. That’s why genres can be so important, because of the patterns.

Humans operate on a pleasure and reward basis, which is referred to as the “mesolimbic pathway.” This part of the brain rewards the body with dopamine when something good happens, whether it be music, food or exercise related.

When it comes to music, that same region of the brain is activated when listening to a song with a musical structure we like.

What makes Christmas music so special?

Christmas music tends to follow the same melodic structures, according to Dr. Rabinvotiz. Some of the most popular Christmas songs follow the diatonic scale, which is a scale that has minor chords threaded through an otherwise major key piece.

The lyrics in Christmas music also help paint a pleasing mental picture of what it would feel like to live in a winter wonderland. For example, let’s look at the lyrics of “White Christmas.”

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten and children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

When you read those lyrics, did you sing them in your head? If you did, could you imagine your own white Christmas from your childhood, whatever that may look like? Chances are you probably did.

Nostalgic lyrics paired with recognizable patterns leave everyone loving old and new Christmas music each year.