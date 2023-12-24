(WTAJ) – This Christmas Eve, we recorded a special greeting for the children of central Pa. and the young at heart. From all of us at WTAJ, we hope you have a Merry Christmas.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through central PA



Nittany Lions fans dreamed of peaches, in Atlanta where they’ll play.



The star was hung by chimney rocks with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their beds;

While visions of mallow cups danced in their heads;



And Maggie in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just turned off our mics for a long winter’s nap,



When out on the mountain there arose such a clatter,

In Cresson and Ebensburg, something was the matter.



No snow in the sky, not even a flake.

Tear open the shutters for goodness sake!



The moon on Altoona showed no sign of snow,

Just the lustre of lights on Lakemont below.

When what to my wondering eyes did appear,

But a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer,

With a little old driver so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment he must be St. Nick.



More rapid than traffic on Route 22,

He whistled and called them by name as they flew.

“Now, Dasher! now, Dancer! now Prancer and Vixen!

On, Comet! on, Cupid! on, Donder and Blitzen!



To the bottom of Bedford, to the top of Tyrone!

Dash away to Dubois, and stop at each home!”



From Windber to Johnstown, “fly over that hill!”

On the way to St. Mary’s, stop in Punsxy! “Hi, Phil!”



Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon, we’re halfway to Curwensville.

Claysburg, Duncansville, then over to Brookville.

Portage, Port Matilda, and I’m sure you can bet,

He’ll touchdown in State College, and then Somerset.



So up to the housetop the reindeer, they flew

With the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too—

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof

The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.



As I drew in my head, and was turning around,

Down the chimney, St. Nicholas came with a bound.

He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,

And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;



His eyes—how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!

His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!

He had a broad face and a little round belly

That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.



A wink of his eye and a twist of his head

I knew it was time to go straight to bed.

He spoke not a word; just hopped in his sleigh

With a bumper sticker that read WTAJ!



But I heard him exclaim, as he drove out of sight—

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”