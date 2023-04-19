UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A team of researchers have developed the first-ever way to rapid test for Mpox and they are saying it can be used to predict when a pandemic may break out again.

Rather than having to wait days for labs to diagnose samples of swab lesions, the Penn State-led team developed a breakthrough way for the virus to be identified in minutes by using polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

“This is a major breakthrough in terms of how we manage the virus, as it is the first rapid test for mpox,” Penn State’s Dorothy Foehr Huck & J. Lloyd Huck Chair Professor in Nanomedicine, who led the study Dipanjan Pan said in a news release. “While current caseloads are relatively low, as the weather warms and people become more active, cases could spike as they did last summer.”

In this method, gold nanoparticles are covered with hafnium disulfide and create a semi-conductor structure that altars the light can sense a change in biological systems. Nanoparticles are used to detect these changes, however, they were never used to find new diseases.

“There are many plasmonic tests for pathogens out there,” Pan said. “But this is the first time we’ve demonstrated that a zero-dimensional plasmonic particle and two-dimensional nanoplatelets form a heterostructure that leads to enhancement of plasmon, which in turn offers an improvement in sensitivity.”

PCR is the only approved way to test for Mpox by the Federal Drug Administration. The method is still being tested as it is being used against other pathogens to see how broadly the number of viruses it can detect.

“This technique does not require expensive equipment or skilled personnel, and it can be tailored for future mutations or emerging pathogens,” Pan said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program helped fund the research.

As of Wednesday, April 12, there have been over 800 reports of Mpox in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC, and more than 40 people in the United States have died from the disease. The World Health Organization changed the disease name from Monkeypox to Mpox in November.