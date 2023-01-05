NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – An unusual therapy for Parkinson’s Disease is gaining popularity.

The name of the game… well it’s ping pong.

Three years ago, Roben Seltzer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. The once athletic 67-year-old’s symptoms were so bad, he could barely get out of bed.

“I lost 70 pounds. It– I– I was flapping,” Seltzer said.

Along with physical therapy and medication to manage symptoms like tremors, stiffness and slowness, Dr. Elana Clar at Hackensack University Medical Center offered a surprising option.

Seltzer shared his reaction to the suggestion of playing ping pong.

“My– my reaction was– my reaction was, “How could that help anybody?”

Dr. Clar is a co-founder of the New Jersey chapter of ping pong.

“It incorporates a focus on balance, and on hand-eye coordination, and the rhythm of pace of reciprocal play. So it really hits the trifecta of physical, cognitive, and social activities,” Clar said.

Every Tuesday night in river edge, new jersey Parkinson’s patients or “Pongers” as they’re called play with volunteers of all ages –called “Hitters.”

“When I start up, I’m a little stiff,” Seltzer said. “My shots are a little bit off. My timing’s a little bit off and I’m a little bit frustrated. And then after about 15 or 20 minutes, suddenly things kick in.”

But how long does that last, in terms of feeling a little bit looser and more relaxed?



Seltzer says that is lasts a couple of days.

The goal of the therapy is to improve attention, movement, mood and social connection among people striving to outpace a progressive disease.

“It’s kind of opened me up to new experiences,” Seltzer said. “Like, I’ve thought over the last few weeks, “Maybe I can get back on skis,” you know, even if it’s just going down the Bunny Slope. I really miss that.”

Roben even told CBS that he is training for next year’s world championships.

Parkinson’s Disease is more common in men than women and impacts one in every 100 people age 60 and older.