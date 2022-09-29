NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – The month of September is when doctors try to bring awareness to head lice prevention.

As children go back to school, this is the time of year when cases increase. Head lice a nuisance and can lead to a lot of stress for both kids and parents.

For the first time in years, the American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its guidance on controlling and treating head lice. The group says the nits are not a health hazard or a sign of poor hygiene, but they can have significant stigma and cause psychological stress.

The report highlights first line treatment including shampoos, lotions and other FDA-Approved products containing pyrethroids.

When it comes to lice screening programs in schools, the AAP says they don’t have a real impact on cases, and may create more stigma for children suspected of having lice.

According to the CDC, it’s estimated that about 6 to 12 million lice infestations occur every year in the US among kids age three to 11.

The report says students should not be restricted from attending school because of headlice.

While it’s impossible to prevent all cases, it’s important to teach kids not to share combs and brushes, as well as hats and pillows.

The report also says parents should avoid lice products without FDA approval since the evidence is lacking on how effective they may be.