BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you have been wanting to get your booster, or even your first COVID-19 vaccine shot, then you can at a library in Blair County.

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Roaring Spring Community Library at 320 East Main Street, on Tuesday, March 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is being held in partnership with Mainline Pharmacy.

There will be a pharmacist at the library to give either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and anyone ages three and older is welcome to stop by and get either their first, second or booster shot. Only walk-ins are allowed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information regarding the vaccine clinic, you can call the library at (814)-224-2994 or email them at info@roaringspringlibrary.org