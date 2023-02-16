(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2023, there were 11,041 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Feb. 8- 2,387

Feb. 9- 1,635

Feb. 10- 1,574

Feb.11- 958

Feb. 12- 801

Feb. 13-2,111

Feb. 14- 1,575

The total number of new cases reported this past week is up about 0.96% from the number of cases reported the previous week when there were 10,936 new cases reported between Feb. 1 and 7 (as of DOH data from Feb. 9).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 8-14 was 12.2%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 12.3% (Feb. 1 – 7). Two Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and eight had an at or below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 110 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 28 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 37 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Feb. 9.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 50,055 which is 134 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Feb. 9.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, All Midstate counties were at a low community level.

As of Feb. 16, 66.2% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 15.4% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Feb. 16.

A total of 25,529,934 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 16, according to the DOH.