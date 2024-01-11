DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Geisinger Health System announced that it has received a nearly $950,000 grant that will be used to expand virtual inpatient nursing efforts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded Geisinger the monies as part of its Distance Learning and Telemedicine program, which aims to give rural Pennsylvanian’s greater access to remote education and health care resources.

According to a press release, Geisinger will use this funding to equip Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital with innovative virtual nursing technologies as part of Geisinger’s Virtual Nursing Program.

The Virtual Nursing Program enables nurses to offer remote support any time of day through a virtual nurse center for those that use Geisinger as a provider. Through the use of technology, registered nurses will handle admissions, discharges and virtual rounds, enabling bedside nurses to prioritize hands-on patient care. This method helps nurses balance their workload while addressing patient needs in a timely manner.

The program also gives veteran nurses who may have retired due to the physical demands of bedside care an opportunity to continue to care for their community.

“Virtual nursing will play a vital role in the future of health care and how we address critical health care issues, like the ongoing nursing shortage and increased acuity of patients in our hospitals,” Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger, said. “When we find innovative ways to build a work environment where nurses are engaged and working to the top of their skill set, our patients benefit too. It`s a win-win for everyone.”

Geisinger received $948,741 and that grant funding goes into effect this year.