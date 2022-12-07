(WTAJ) – As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets to patients waiting for care over the holidays.

Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country.

As a thank-you, all who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Those who come to give on Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Travel:

According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply if fewer people come out to donate.

Seasonal illness:

The U.S. is seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, which can decrease the availability of healthy donors.

Weather:

Parts of the country have already seen storms bring several feet of snow this year. Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, canceling blood drives and making it dangerous for donors to venture out to give.

It’s important for donors especially type O blood donors and platelet donors to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the RedCrossBlood website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.