SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBS) – Pineapple is a food with a lot of impressive health benefits and now – it’s being used in a cream to treat victims of deep burns.

Charles Garrison, a disabled man burned at his backyard fire pit, calls it an indescribable nightmare.

“The gas came up and hit my leg and I went up like a torch,” Garrison said.

But just one month later, he is healing without any surgery or skin grafting that has been the standard of deep burn care for decades. While his injuries are still difficult to look at, the burns on his legs have vastly improved thanks to a novel new treatment recently approved by the FDA.

Stony Brook Medicine doctors call it a game changer. Garrison is among the first in the nation to be treated with a cream, Nexobrid, derived from the stems and core of pineapples.

“Enzymes in the pineapple, bromelain, actually does all the work for us,” Dr. Steven Sandoval, Director of the Burn Center at Stony Brook Medicine, said.

Dr. Adam Singer, an emergency medicine doctor at Stony Brook Medicine, explained that the treatment works by dissolving the burned, dead tissue and stops at healthy tissue.

“Within four hours, it completely removes the dead tissue,” Singer said. “It’s very selective so it leaves the normal tissue alive.”

The treatment came to Stony Brook Medicine by way of Israel, where Dr. Singer trained 30 years ago. He recently completed a study on its effectiveness.

“This has completely revolutionized how we treat burns,” Singer said.

“Patients can have this treatment done and not have any surgical intervention,” Sandoval said.

In a matter of months, Garrison will begin to see actual skin and hair growth at the site of his burns.

“To a burn surgeon, this is fantastic,” Sandoval said. “You’re showing signs of healing, the growth of new skin, new tissue.”

“He offered me no promises but gave me the world,” Garrison said about his progress.

His scars are expected to look as good, if not better, than skin grafting.