A new book from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sits atop the New York Times’ best sellers list this week.

DeSantis’ memoir, titled “The Courage to be Free” is widely seen as a prelude to the Florida Governor’s expected run for the Republican nomination for the presidency and features a number of themes present in his daily political messaging.

The governor’s book beat out Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex’s memoir “Spare” on the list after being published late last month.

A recent New York Times review of the book panned DeSantis’ memoir as displaying what it said was DeSantis’ “bullying sense of superiority.”

DeSantis has often criticized what he calls the mainstream “corporate media” and its bias against conservatives. The Florida governor recently conducted a number of media interviews with outlets like Fox News and The New York Post to promote his new book.