Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential campaign resurfaced a 2015 clip of President Trump saying he was “fine” with affirmative action on Thursday following the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck a blow to the college admissions practice.

The governor’s team posted a clip on the campaign’s war room account from the 2015 interview with then-candidate Trump on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I’m fine with affirmative action. We’ve lived with it for a long time. And I lived with it for a long time. And I’ve had great relationships with lots of people,” Trump tells host Chuck Todd in the interview.

When asked by Todd whether it should be expanded, Trump responded, “You have to also go free market. You have to do capability. You have to do a lot things.”

But Trump praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday, calling it “a great day for America.”

“People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our Country, are finally being rewarded,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds must be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day has brought. We’re going back to all merit-based—and that’s the way it should be!”

The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA, Inc. gave Trump credit for the ruling, citing his nomination of conservative justices to the high court.

“President Donald Trump made today’s historic decision to end the racist college admissions process possible because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutionalist justices,” said Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the PAC. “America is a better nation as a result of the historic rulings led by Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees.”

DeSantis himself also issued a statement on Thursday, saying the high court ruled “correctly.”

“College admissions should be based on merit and applicants should not be judged on their race or ethnicity,” DeSantis said in tweet. “The Supreme Court has correctly upheld the Constitution and ended discrimination by colleges and universities.”