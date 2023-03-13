The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), House Republicans’ campaign arm, announced a list of 37 Democratic-held seats it’s targeting to flip in 2024 as the GOP seeks to grow its narrow House majority.

The seats include two being vacated by Democrats as they pursue Senate runs: Rep. Katie Porter’s 47th Congressional District in California and Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s 7th Congressional District in Michigan.

And the list includes seats Democrats flipped in 2022, including Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s 3rd Congressional District in Washington, Rep. Gabriel Vasquez’s 2nd District in New Mexico, Rep. Greg Landsman’s 1st District in Ohio and Rep. Wiley Nickel’s 13th District in North Carolina.

“Republicans are in the majority and on offense. We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats’ extreme agenda,” NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) said in a statement. “These House Democrats should be shaking in their boots.”

More than a dozen Democrats on the list were also targeted by Republicans in the 2022 cycle.

The list also heavily overlaps with the House Democratic campaign arm’s list of vulnerable “front line” members. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced its initial list of 29 incumbent front-line Democrats on Friday.

“House Republicans have shown voters their caucus is more concerned with political investigations, empowering extremists, and seeking power for themselves, than working to improve the lives of everyday families – and that will stand in clear contrast to the formidable Democratic Frontliners,” DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) said in a statement last week. “Democrats will have great offensive opportunities in 2024, and holding onto these seats is key to our path to reclaiming the majority.”

Here is the full list of NRCC targets:

(AK-AL) Mary Peltola

(CA-09) Josh Harder

(CA-47) Open (Porter)

(CA-49) Mike Levin

(CO-08) Yadira Caraveo

(CT-05) Jahana Hayes

(FL-09) Darren Soto

(IL-17) Eric Sorensen

(IN-01) Frank Mrvan

(KS-03) Sharice Davids

(ME-02) Jared Golden

(MI-03) Hillary Scholten

(MI-07) Open (Slotkin)

(MI-08) Dan Kildee

(MN-02) Angie Craig

(NC-01) Don Davis

(NC-13) Wiley Nickel

(NC-14) Jeff Jackson

(NH-01) Chris Pappas

(NM-02) Gabe Vasquez

(NV-01) Dina Titus

(NV-03) Susie Lee

(NV-04) Steven Horsford

(NY-18) Pat Ryan

(OH-01) Greg Landsman

(OH-09) Marcy Kaptur

(OH-13) Emilia Sykes

(OR-04) Val Hoyle

(OR-06) Andrea Salinas

(PA-07) Susan Wild

(PA-08) Matt Cartwright

(PA-17) Chris Deluzio

(RI-02) Seth Magaziner

(TX-34) Vicente Gonzalez

(VA-07) Abigail Spanberger

(WA-03) Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

(WA-08) Kim Schrier