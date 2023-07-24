(WTAJ)– Pennsylvania has only ever had one President come from the state — however, he doesn’t seem to be that memorable.

James Buchanan (D) was the 15th president of the United States and is only known for three things during his presidency, according to historians. Those being that he was single, he was from Pa. and that he was the president before Lincoln.

Buchanan was nominated for president in 1856 and won with 176 electoral votes over his competitor John Fremont (R), who received 114 votes. This is where Buchanan begins to earn the title as worst president in history.

Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857) was a landmark case in the Supreme Court that decided that African Americans, free or enslaved, were not American citizens and could not sue in federal court. Although Buchanan did not outright give his stance on this decision, his previous stances on slavery spoke for him.

While in Congress Buchanan tended to side with the South on issues such as slavery. While Buchanan did believe that slavery was morally wrong, he also believed it would be worse to eliminate the institution.

Buchanan believed that the elimination would “introduce evils infinitely greater…freeing slaves would make them the new masters.”

During his presidency, Buchanan also enforced the Fugitive Slave Act. This act was part of the Compromise of 1850 and required enslaved people to be returned to their owners if they had escaped, even if they escaped to a Union state.

In December 1860 South Carolina seceded from the United States and called for other Confederate states to follow suit. Buchanan was still president at the time, however decided not to act.

“I have no authority to decide what shall be the relation between the federal government and South Carolina,” Buchanan said.

This marked the end of Buchanan’s presidency, where he then returned to his Pa. home to retire.