(WTAJ) — Did you know that only one of the original Seven Wonders of the World is still standing? That’s why in 2007 the world decided to elect new wonders.

It’s true! In 2007 “New 7 Wonders of the World,” a project centered around choosing new Wonders, chose Seven new Wonders of the world, which were voted on by over 100,000,000 people. The locations of the new wonders are India, Rome, Brazil, Jordan, Peru, China and Mexico.

The new Seven Wonders

The new Seven Wonders focus on standing structures or areas that have confirmed locations. A panel of seven architect experts from all over the world were chosen to select the next Seven Wonders from a nomination list that included 77 potential Wonders.

Without further ado, below is a list of the new Seven Wonders of the World.

There were 176 nominees, 77 sites that were passed to experts, 21 finalists selected and on July 7, 2007, the new Seven Wonders were officially declared in Lisbon, Portugal.

The previous Seven Wonders

So, why did they decide to change the Seven Wonders of the World? The original Seven Wonders list was created in the 2nd century BCE and only one of them is still standing, that being the Pyramid of Giza.

It is also speculated by historians whether or not one of the wonders, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, actually existed or not. According to the History Channel, there are no traces of the Hanging Gardens existing in Babylon because they were possibly never built there in the first place.

The reason for the confusion on the Hanging Gardens location and existence is that Babylon was conquered in 689 B.C. by the Assyrian empire. Researchers speculate that if the Hanging Gardens existed, they were built a century before previously thought and in the Assyrian capital.

The Pyramid of Giza is the only original Seven Wonder still standing. The pyramid is located on the west bank of the Nile River in northern Egypt, with its original height being about 481.4 feet. The Pyramid of Giza, although still standing, was desecrated during ancient medieval times, leaving the goods in the burial chambers missing and the height of the pyramid not as high because the outer casings were stripped.

The other Seven Wonders, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, the Colossus of Rhodes, the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus and the Statue of Zeus at Olympia, are no longer standing monuments.