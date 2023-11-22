(WTAJ) — It’s easy to spot an acronym, right? There’s SOS, YOLO and NASA just to name a few, but are these actually acronyms?

What even is an acronym?

When a word is formed from the initial letter or letters of each part of the compound term they create an acronym, according to Merriam-Webster. Some common acronyms are NASA, NATO and YOLO, with each letter representing an individual word.

NASA ( N ational A eronautics and S pace A dministration)

ational eronautics and pace dministration) NATO ( N orth A tlantic T reaty O rganization)

orth tlantic reaty rganization) YOLO (you only live once)

The word “acronym” comes from the Greek words arkos and onyma, meaning highest and name respectively. Most acronyms were coined in the 20th century, with some becoming so commonly known that their letter-based roots are forgotten.

The 20th century gave way to two specific infamous acronyms, Gestapo and Gulag. Gestapo stands for Geheime Staatspolizie – the secret police of Nazi Germany. Gulag, a Soviet labor camp and place of repression, is an ancronym of Glavnoe upravlenie lagerei which means “main camp administration.”

If you’re thinking that there must have been a top-secret military reason as to why these words were shortened into acronyms, you might be disappointed. These acronyms, like most, were created for the ease of communicating via HAM (Hyman-Almy-Murray) Radio or just to save breath.

Commonly used “words” that are acronyms

Acronyms can be separated from abbreviations or alphebetisms because they can be said as their own word. This can lead to the words used in the acronyms being lost to the “new word,” according to Britannica.

Below are some commonly used words that are actually acronyms.

SCUBA ( s elf- c ontained u nderwater b reathing a pparatus)

elf- ontained nderwater reathing pparatus) SITCOM ( sit uation com edy)

uation edy) CD-ROM ( c ompact d isc r ead- o nly m emory)

ompact isc ead- nly emory) IKEA ( I ngvar K amprad, the company’s founder)

ngvar amprad, the company’s founder) SMOG ( sm oke, f og )

oke, f ) MOTEL ( mo tor, ho tel )

tor, ho ) LASER (light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation)

Since acronyms are pronounced phonetically, it makes it relatively easy for them to slip into people’s vocabulary as a word on it’s own.

“Backronyms” – what are they?

The term “backronyms” refers to words or phrases that are later used as an acronym. Some common examples are SOS, swag, rap and RPG.

Although SOS is believed to stand for “save our souls” or “save our ship,” it actually doesn’t stand for anything. While yes, SOS is used in distress, usually by ships, and is an international call for help, the letters don’t actually stand for anything individually.

While people may think that swag stands for “stuff we all get,” it actually comes from the early 18th century. The term emerged as a slang word used by thieves and criminals in England and it referred to stolen goods. The word is now used to describe promotional products for marketing and/or giveaways.

Rap is believed to be an acronym for “rhythm and poetry,” but once again, it is a stand alone word. Rap is a rhythmic vocal style that is commonly associated with poetry and means to talk in a persuasive manner. The verb “rapping” was used in the early 70’s to describe a type of singing that sounded more like talking in a stylized manner.

When most are asked what an RPG stands for, they’ll say “rocket-propelled grenade.” While that is not necessarily completely wrong, RPG used to stand for “ruchnoy protivotankoviy granatomyot” which translates to “hand-held antitank grenade launcher.”

Whether it’s the swag you have, the sitcoms you watch or the trips you take to IKEA, you now know the true meaning behind acronyms.