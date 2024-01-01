(WTAJ) — Every year people crowd around their televisions and into Times Square to watch the famous ball drop to commemorate the start of the new year.

How the tradition came to be

The notion of dropping a ball to signify the passage of time dates back to long before New Year’s Eve was celebrated in Times Square. In Greenwich, 1833, England’s Royal Observatory installed a ball that would drop at one o’clock every afternoon.

This was a way to help captains of nearby ships precisely set their chronometers, which is a device that is used to keep time and determine longitude at sea.

Times Square was already a popular site for celebrations by 1904, where people would gather in Midtown Manhattan near the New York Times building. At midnight pyrotechnics were set off that were notably extraordinary but also a fire hazard. After the show was over, the pyrotechnics rained hot ash into the streets of New York which caused such a worry that city officials banned fireworks in 1907.

New York then introduced the New Year’s Eve Ball to replace the previous pyrotechnics, as to not lose the influx of crowds that came to the city to celebrate.

On Dec. 31, 1907, The New York Times announced that they would be lighting up the Times Building to honor the birth of 1908.

“The exact moment of the New Year’s arrival will be signalized by dropping of an electrically illuminated ball above the tower. The ball will be five feet in diameter and light for it will be supplied by 216 lamps,” The announcement read.

As part of the 1907-1908 celebrations, waiters in deluxe eateries in hotels surrounding Times Square were given battery powered top hats that had “1980” on them in tiny light bulbs. At midnight, the lights lit up on the hats to signal the arrival of the new year.

In 1942 and 1953, the ceremony was suspended due to the wartime restriction on lights in the city. The crowds still gathered, however, and the new year was greeted with a moment of silence followed by the ringing of chimes to “ring out the old, ring in the new.”

To ring in 2000, the millennium celebration, the ball was completely redesigned with new crystals and the latest lighting technology. The balls crystals all have special meanings and are meant to bring good tidings to all who see the ball drop.

The crystals signify the gift of love, wisdom, happiness, serenity, kindness, wonder, imagination and fortitude. Each of the 2,688 crystals has a specific pattern on it, is bolted to the ball and is illuminated by 52,256 LEDs.

3,000 pounds of confetti is also dropped from the rooftops in Times Square by volunteers, and anyone in New York is invited to write their wishes for the new year on a “wishing wall” before Dec. 25, which then ends up on the confetti being thrown. People are also encouraged to submit their wishes online every year, which are then printed on confetti ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people gather around the tower known as One Times Square to wait for the ball-lowering ceremony. It is estimated that almost one million people make their way to the city for the overnight celebration, wow!