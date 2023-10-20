Iceland: Land of the Midnight Sun with Christopher Nallan

Depart Date: July 11, 2024

Explore the charming towns, fascinating myths, and dramatic landscapes of Iceland in the summertime, when the sun shines brightly into the night. Arrive in Reykjavik for a guided tour of the capital city’s best sights, including the Perlan Observatory and Hallgrimskirkja Church. Next, board Windstar’s opulent all-suite yacht, Star Pride for seven nights. Newly renovated ocean-facing rooms, luxurious amenities, and award-winning cuisine with all meals included await us on the ship. Our spectacular ports of call are Heimaey Island, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjordur, and Grundarfjordur. Choose from a fantastic selection of optional excursions to visit historic sites, view majestic wildlife, and gaze upon some of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders. Disembarking in Reykjavik, we relax at the Blue Lagoon and marvel at an exact replica of a famed 9th-century ship at the Viking World Museum before returning home.

Day 1 : Fly to Iceland

We depart the United States on a comfortable overnight flight to Reykjavik.

Day 2 : Reykjavik & the Star Pride

This morning, we begin our explorations with a city tour of Reykjavik’s top sights including the Perlan Observatory, Hallgrimskirkja Church, Hofdi House, and more. Later, we transfer to Windstar’s pier to board the Star Pride and experience the luxury of small ship cruising. This newly renovated, all-suite yacht is small enough to venture into ports beyond the reach of larger vessels, yet expansive enough to provide high-class entertainment and amenities. Enjoy upscale, spacious suites with an ocean view and all meals included onboard! Dinner

Day 3 : Heimaey Island

Passing by Surtsey Island’s rugged cliffsides and thriving seabird population, our ship cruises to Heimaey Island today. This vibrant and cheerful island is the largest and most populated off the Icelandic coastline, but it comes from a catastrophic past of pirate invasions and a destructive volcanic eruption, similar to Pompeii. Learn about this intriguing history at the Eldheimar Volcano Museum, play a round of golf, or choose from a variety of optional excursions such as a helicopter glacier adventure. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 4 : Day at Sea

Enjoy a leisurely morning and afternoon aboard the ship to take advantage of its wonderful amenities as we sail eastbound to Seydisfjord. Arriving in the early evening, there is plenty of time to begin exploring with the sun shining brightly above late into the night. This charming town boasts a lively atmosphere, colorful wooden buildings, quaint cafes, and otherworldly mountain scenery. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 5 : Seydisfjordur

We spend the first half of our day discovering more of Seydisfjordur’s awe-inspiring sights. There is no shortage of spectacular optional excursions to choose from! Hike to Hengifoss Waterfall, embark on a 4×4 adventure through Mjoifjordur, witness majestic wildlife in Skalanes Nature Reserve, or step back in time with a journey through the area’s rich history. Later, we board our ship to enjoy delicious cuisine and relaxation as we sail to our next destination. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 6 : Akureyri

Today’s port of call is Akureyri, nestled at the base of Eyjafjordur Fjord. This cosmopolitan city is a vital port and fisheries center known for an ice-free harbor despite its close proximity to the Arctic Circle. It’s also coined as the gateway to north Iceland’s exceptional beauty, which can be witnessed with one of the many optional excursions including glacier canyon river rafting, horseback riding, visiting “Waterfall of the Gods,” relaxing in the sky-blue Myvatn Nature Baths, or joining a whale safari. You may also venture into town to see the city’s highlights on your own. Don’t miss viewing the art canyon, Listagil, or shopping for souvenirs on Hafnarstraeti. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 7 : Isafjordur

This afternoon, our ship arrives in the quaint and walkable city of Isafjordur. Enjoy the small-town feel as you take in the dramatic landscapes and view fascinating wooden houses with tin roofs from the 18th and 19th centuries. Immerse yourself in the best attractions with an optional excursion such as fjord kayaking, an Icelandic super jeep ride, visiting the abandoned village of Hesteyri, traveling to the mountainsides called the “Trolls Throne,” or tasting local cuisine on a walking tour. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 8 : Grundarfjordur

We arrive in Grundarfjordur this morning, found between a soaring mountain range and the picturesque sea. The most iconic attraction located a short trip north is Snaefellsjokull National Park, brimming with natural wonders from moss-covered lava fields to jagged cliffs and cascading waterfalls. Other optional excursions include hiking Berserkjahraun Lava Field, tasting fresh Viking sushi, cruising to Melrakkaey Nature Reserve, a nesting site for puffins, cormorants, kittiwakes, and other birds. You may also enjoy a stroll through the historical city center, stop at a charming café, view spectacular photographs at Baeringsstofa, or play a short round of golf. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 9 : Fly Home

We disembark the ship in Reykjavik this morning and visit Iceland’s most popular attraction, the Blue Lagoon. Soak in the mineral-rich seawater, naturally a constant 102°F, and relax at the geothermal massage waterfall. Enjoy an included silica mud mask and beverage to complete this tranquil experience. This afternoon, we visit the Viking World Museum to climb aboard the replica of a 9th-century ship, the Icelander, then return to the airport for our flight home. Breakfast