BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fair season is a busy time of year for farmers and kiddos who want to show their animals in the livestock and dairy shows. We met up with one little girl in the Dairy Barn at the Bedford County Fair, named Anna. Anna introduces us to her brown swiss cow named Chloe and tells what the judges are looking for when you show an animal at the fair.

Anna says there is a lot of work that goes into taking care of an animal. She says you have to be mindful of the way the cow stands, to impress the judges. Judges are also paying attention to the animals hair and hooves, so there is a lot of grooming and care involved ahead of the show too.