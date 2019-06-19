Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Altoona
45°
Altoona
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Halloween
National News
Veterans Voices
World News
Trending
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington D.C. Bureau
COVID-19
Entertainment News
Food News
Making it Matter
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Submit A News Tip
Press Releases
Top Stories
Penn State volleyball beat Terps 3-1
Adele reveals the correct pronunciation of her name
TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%
Biden goes after Trump ‘lies’ in democracy speech …
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Debate
Pennsylvania Governor Race
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Science with Shields
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Sportsbeat
Nittany Nation
Nittany Nation Newsletter
Black & Gold Nation
The Big Game
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Altoona Curve
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State volleyball beat Terps 3-1
Top Stories
Washington shines in midseason breakout
Hollidaysburg sweeps Bald Eagle, takes District 6 …
Wife of Phillies’ Hoskins puts beers on her World …
Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate …
Studio 814
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Science with Shields
Handyman Dwight
Medical Minute
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Sponsored Content: Milford, PA, a big experience …
Video
Top Stories
Sponsored Content: Plexaderm last up to 10 hours …
Video
Top Stories
Get your tickets for “Caturday Night Live’” with …
Video
Sponsored Content: McAbee’s Super Subs ready to cater …
Video
Science with Shields: Spooky Balloons
Video
MUST SEE: ‘Manon the Moon Mystics’ creates horror …
Video
Community
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Contests
Local Events
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
About BestReviews
Jobs
WTAJ Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lottery
Check your lottery numbers below
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!