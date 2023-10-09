(WTAJ) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, emphasizing the significance of early detection, and advocating for accessible screenings.

Know Your Risk: Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among American women. Talk to your doctor and your family to learn more about your risk of breast cancer. Knowing your family history is helpful, but also 85% of breast cancers occur in women with no family history. These occur due to genetic mutations due to the aging process and life in general rather than inherited mutations.

Early Detection Saves Lives: Detecting breast cancer in its early stages significantly improves survival rates. A yearly mammogram is recommended for those at average risk at age 40. Early detection and treatment may save your life if you have any signs of breast cancer. Regular self-exams, clinical checks, and mammograms empower individuals to take charge of their health.

Yearly wellness appointments with your provider are essential to staying on top of your health and early detection. Schedule an appointment with a Mount Nittany Health provider at https://www.mountnittany.org/ or by calling 814.231.7000.