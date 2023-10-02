(WTAJ) — October is a great time to get outdoors and capitalize on the crisp fall air and vibrant foliage. Spending time outdoors also offers many physical and mental benefits:

• Nature’s Gym: Take advantage of nature’s gym by hiking, biking through scenic trails, or enjoying leisurely strolls in the park. These activities boost cardiovascular health, enhance endurance, and promote muscle strength.

• Mood Booster: Spending time outdoors amid nature’s beauty can significantly reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while enhancing overall well-being. The tranquil surroundings offer a soothing escape from daily pressures.

• Vitamin D Intake: Sunlight in moderation helps the body produce essential Vitamin D, which is crucial for bone health and a robust immune system. Soaking in some sunshine during outdoor activities can improve your overall health.

