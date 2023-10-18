STATE COLLEGE — As the cooler months approach and you crank up the heat at home, remember these tips to ensure safety and comfort:

Proper Heating Maintenance

Regularly service and maintain heating equipment, such as furnaces, fireplaces, and space heaters. Clean or replace filters, check for leaks, and ensure proper ventilation. Neglected heating systems can become fire hazards.

Safe Space Heater Usage

When using space heaters, keep them at least three feet away from flammable materials like curtains or furniture. Always plug them directly into wall outlets, not extension cords, and turn them off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Smoke Alarms and Fire Extinguishers

Install smoke detectors on every floor and inside each bedroom, ensuring they are in working order with fresh batteries. Additionally, have fire extinguishers nearby in key areas of the home and know how to use them.

Stay cozy this fall and check out mountnittany.org/wellness for more health and safety tips!