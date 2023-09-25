(WTAJ) — Stay ahead of the flu season! Schedule your annual flu vaccine today for:

Personal Protection: The flu vaccine significantly lowers your risk of contracting the influenza virus, keeping you healthier and preventing the potential for severe illness and hospitalization.

Community Immunity: By getting vaccinated, you contribute to herd immunity, helping to protect those who are unable to receive the vaccine, such as individuals with allergies or compromised immune systems. This collective defense reduces the overall spread of the flu within the community.

Healthcare System Support: Widespread flu vaccination reduces the strain on healthcare systems by lowering the number of flu cases, ensuring that medical resources are available for other critical health needs.

Mount Nittany Health is offering in-office and drive-thru flu vaccine clinics at our primary care locations. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling your Mount Nittany Health Primary Care provider or 814.278.4600. For information can be found at: mountnittany.org/flu