(WTAJ) — Tailgating is as much a part of game day as the game itself. An important part of an enjoyable day in the parking lot should include a few basic things to make it healthy:

Food Safety: The variety of tailgate foods is impressive, but ensure proper cooking temperatures and avoid leaving food out for too long. Dispose of items that have been out for over two hours to prevent spoilage and stomachaches.

Moderate Drinking: Drink responsibly, stay hydrated, and designate a driver if needed. Provide non-alcoholic options and water. Alternating water between alcoholic drinks can help prevent dehydration.

Dress Appropriately: The Football season sees all types of weather. Use canopies for shade from the sun and protection from rain or snow. Dress in layers, wear sunscreen, and adapt clothing to the season to avoid heatstroke or chilly discomfort.

Lastly, to burn calories and stay moving, play cornhole or toss a football. Wishing you a safe and vibrant tailgating experience.