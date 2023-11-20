This holiday travel season, prioritize your health and safety to keep you and loved ones feeling their best. Consider adding these tips to your travel plans:

Plan Ahead: Check travel restrictions, vaccination requirements, and COVID-19 guidelines for your destination. Pack essential items like masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and medications to ensure you’re prepared for any situation.

Stay Hydrated and Rested: Travel can be exhausting, so prioritize adequate sleep before and during your trip. Stay hydrated by carrying a water bottle and avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption.

Safety First: Be vigilant about your surroundings, especially in unfamiliar places. Keep important documents secure, and share your itinerary with a trusted friend or family member. Follow road safety rules, use seat belts, and avoid distracted driving.

For more tips to help you and your family stay healthy this season visit, mountnittany.org/wellness.