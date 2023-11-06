In November we raise awareness about the crucial role of palliative care in enhancing the quality of life for individuals facing serious illness.

Palliative Care includes:

Comprehensive Support: Palliative care provides holistic support to patients and their families, focusing on pain management and emotional well-being while also addressing the physical and psychological challenges of serious illnesses.

Patient-Centered Care: It emphasizes personalized care plans tailored to individual needs, preferences, and goals, ensuring patients maintain dignity and control over their healthcare decisions.

Palliative Care Month gives us the opportunity to educate about the benefits of early integration of palliative care into treatment plans and advocate for improved access to these vital services. Mount Nittany Health is here to support you as you make the decision for palliative care for yourself or a loved one. Visit mountnittany.org/palliativemedicine for more information.