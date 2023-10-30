Preparing for flu season is essential for staying healthy and preventing the spread of influenza in the community. Here are three key steps to ensure you’re ready:

Get Vaccinated: Getting a flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and others from the flu. Schedule your flu vaccination early to allow time for immunity to develop before flu activity peaks.

Practice Good Hygiene: Frequent handwashing with soap and water, using hand sanitizers, and covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing can reduce the risk of transmission.

Boost Your Immune System: Maintain a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and consider supplements like vitamin C and zinc to strengthen your immune system.

For more information about flu vaccine clinics happening now at Mount Nittany Health, visit: https://mountnittany.org/flu