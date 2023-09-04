(WTAJ) — September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, sharing the importance of early detection, prevention, and treatment of prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers among men. Regular screenings and a healthy lifestyle are important to reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Here are some helpful tips:

· Balanced Diet: Include foods high in antioxidants, such as tomatoes (cooked), broccoli, and berries.

· Limit Red Meat and Processed Foods, and instead choose lean protein sources like fish, poultry, and plant-based proteins.

· Exercise Regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.

· Limit Alcohol Consumption: If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation.

Regular medical check-ups and discussions with your healthcare provider are essential for personalized guidance based on your individual risk factors and health status. A regular prostate check can be performed by any of Mount Nittany Health’s primary care physicians and urologists. Call 814.238.8418 for more information or visit: mountnittany.org/urology.