Staying active during the colder winter months is essential for maintaining physical and mental well-being. Here are three tips to help you stay active this winter:

Embrace indoor exercise options such as gym workouts, yoga, or home-based fitness routines to avoid having to spend excess time outside. Consider joining fitness classes, using workout apps, or following online videos for motivation and structure.

Bundle up in layers if you want to enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, or ice skating. Regular brisk walks in the crisp air can be invigorating and even help combat seasonal blues.

Set achievable fitness goals for the winter months to maintain motivation. Create a schedule and stick to it, even on colder days, to build a sustainable fitness routine. Share your plans with a friend to help each other stay accountable!

Prioritizing physical activity can boost your immune system, improve mood, and keep you energized throughout the winter season. For more tips on staying healthy this winter visit, mountnittany.org/wellness.