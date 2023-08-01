(WTAJ) — UV Safety Month, observed in July, emphasizes the importance of protecting your skin from harmful UV radiation and highlights the significance of regular screenings.

Here are key points to consider:

· Take measures to minimize UV exposure, such as wearing protective clothing, hats, sunglasses, and using sunscreen with a high SPF.

· Understand the risks of UV radiation and its link to skin cancer, the most common type of cancer.

· Regular skin cancer screenings help identify any suspicious moles, growths, or changes in the skin that may require further evaluation.

· Seek a dermatologist’s expertise for a skin examination, especially if you have risk factors like fair skin, a history of sunburns, or a family history of skin cancer.

· Perform regular self-checks to monitor your skin for any changes, including new or evolving moles or lesions.

By prioritizing UV safety and staying vigilant with screenings, you can take proactive steps towards protecting your skin health and detecting any potential skin issues at an early stage.

