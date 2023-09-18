(WTAJ) — Fall allergies, also known as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, can cause significant discomfort as the seasons change. These allergies are primarily triggered by the increased presence of certain airborne allergens in the environment.

The most common allergen responsible for fall allergies is ragweed pollen, but other allergens can also play a role.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, itchy or watery eyes, and scratchy throat. These symptoms are similar to other types of allergic rhinitis.

Other allergens like mold spores and dust mites can also exacerbate fall allergies, especially in damp or indoor environments.

Managing fall allergies often involves a combination of avoiding exposure (such as staying indoors during peak pollen times) and taking over-the-counter or prescription medicine.

