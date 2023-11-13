With the changing of seasons, it’s time to change your skin care routine. Don’t forget these important products to keep your skin healthy through the cooler weather:

Moisturizer and Sunscreen – Products containing shea butter, avocado and coconut oils offer good barrier protection. Moisturizing twice each day works best to prevent dry skin. Don’t forget to apply SPF daily since harmful UV rays are present all year long.

Gentle exfoliator – Gently exfoliate 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin and increase moisturizer absorption into your skin.

Lip balm – Don’t forget the lips. A good lip balm containing SPF to prevent damage to your lips is essential for the winter months.

Humidifier – Using a humidifier in your home adds moisture back into the air, which helps fight indoor heating’s drying effects on the skin.

