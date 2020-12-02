WTAJ News Live Stream

Editor’s Note: Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls please refresh your browser. When a live broadcast or rebroadcast is not playing, or in commercials, you will see the “Standby for Stream” message.

WTAJ Newscast Schedule

Sunday

WTAJ News 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM

WTAJ News 11:00 PM to 11:33 PM



Monday to Friday

WTAJ News 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM

WTAJ News 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM

WTAJ News 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM – NEW

WTAJ News 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

WTAJ News 11:00 PM to 11:33 PM

Studio 814! 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM – NEW TIME

Saturday

WTAJ News 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM

WTAJ News 11:00 PM to 11:33 PM

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ