WTAJ News Live Stream

Editor’s Note: Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls please refresh your browser. When a live broadcast or rebroadcast is not playing, or in commercials, you will see the “Standby for Stream” message.
WTAJ Newscast Schedule
Sunday
WTAJ News 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM
WTAJ News 11:00 PM to 11:33 PM
Monday to Friday
WTAJ News 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM
WTAJ News 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM
WTAJ News 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM – NEW
WTAJ News 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM
WTAJ News 11:00 PM to 11:33 PM
Studio 814! 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM – NEW TIME
Saturday
WTAJ News 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM
WTAJ News 11:00 PM to 11:33 PM
