CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – At an event at Frostburg State University the Appalachian Regional Commission and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $47 Million in POWER Grants for coal-impacted communities.

11 Pennsylvania organizations will receive funding for coal-impacted communities. But what exactly is a coal-impacted community?

“The coal-impacted communities, are those communities that for years their industry for the community and the whole area was very dependent on the coal mines which we’re doing very well. and for the jobs and everyone in the community and all the axillary work that was associated with the mine,” Federal Co-Chair Appalachian Regional Commission Gayle Manchin said.

The Learning Lamp in Johnstown is receiving $756,690 toward its Child Care Works for the Southern Alleghenies.

“So the funding we received this morning is for a project that will happen over three years and the project is actually designed to be in support of the community. What it will do is it will help build a child care ecosystem in the Allegheny region so more parents have access to quality child care,” President/CEO of The Learning Lamp Leah Spangler said.

When they found out they will be receiving this much money it was nothing but excitement for the organization.

“Oh, we were incredibly excited because without this type of funding it’s really hard to get a large-scale project off the ground. so this project will really impact the entire region,” Spangler said.

The Bedford County Development Association will be receiving $50,000 for a feasibility study.

“Believe it is time to begin to look to the future to develop a new business park. this grant will be very important in helping us to move forward with that vision,” President/CEO of The Bedford County Development Association Bette Slayton said.

Overall the Appalachian Regional Commission is looking forward to the new communities in the future.

“They have studied and researched ways to revitalize their community to diversify and bring in another industry into town, entrepreneurs are starting to show up with ideas and so it was very exciting, people were very elated at having this type of support and resource to start rebuilding and giving hope and purpose back to a community,” Manchin said.