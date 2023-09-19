ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The annual Operation Our Town Golf Tournament kicked off on Monday in Altoona.

The 11th Annual Operation Our Town Golf Tournament schedule of events started at 4 p.m. on Monday at Lakemont Park with a mini-golf tournament that was then followed by an Appreciation Night.

Over the course of the two-day event, The Park Hills Golf Club hosted the main golf tournament which raised funds for a charitable cause.

Organizer Marcus Edwards shared that the money raised from the event allows for Operation Our Town to offer grants to nonprofits and other organizations in the area. It will also be used to help law enforcement eradicate drugs in the area that leads to additional crime.

Operation Our Town was started in 2006 by businesses to raise money in support of combating drugs.

Overall, the event looks to raise approximately $100,000.