WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over 500 motorcycle riders gathered at Riverside Park in Williamsburg Saturday morning for the 13th annual Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Dice Run and Remembrance Day.

Bikers and visitors stopped by local vendors and gathered for food and live music. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Spc. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation.

“All of the proceeds that come in today will go to help local struggling vets as well as the Edmundson Scholarship Program at Williamsburg and many other patriotism projects throughout the community,” said board member of the foundation Thaddeus Willey.

The event celebrates the life and legacy of Chad Edmundson, who lost his life while fighting for his country on May 27, 2009, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.