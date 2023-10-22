The wind will slowly diminish tonight as the sky becomes mostly clear. Lows will range from near freezing in the higher elevations to the upper 30s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99.

An area of high pressure will slowly drift south of the area through the first half of the week. Monday will start quite chilly but the rest of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine. It will remain cool despite the sunshine with highs in the 50s.

A mostly clear sky and lighter winds will set us up for areas of frost later Monday night into early Tuesday. The rest of Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with a warmer afternoon as temperatures will rebound into the 60s.

Clouds will mix in with sunshine on Wednesday, but it will still be warm for the end of October with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The mild weather should continue Thursday and Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s to near 70.

A slow-moving cold front will start to move into the region this weekend. Saturday will feature more clouds than sunshine with showers not too far to our north and west. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s. There is a better chance for some rain to arrive on Sunday but it will still be relatively mild.

Colder air will try to return for next week.