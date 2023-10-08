A cool and unsettled weather pattern will continue into the beginning part of the workweek. There will still be a couple of isolated showers around tonight, especially near and north of I-80; otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows tonight will be in the 30s north of I-80 and across the higher elevations to the lower 40s elsewhere.

Monday will start off with some peeks of sunshine, especially near and east of I-99, but then the rest of the day will feature more clouds than sunshine. We’re going to have some pop-up showers, especially during the midday and afternoon hours. The best chance for these showers will be near and north of I-80 and also across the Laurel Highlands. Highs on Monday will range from near 50 to the north and across the higher terrain to the middle 50s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.

Tuesday will be a slight improvement over Monday with more peeks of sunshine and less of a change for a shower with highs in the middle to upper 50s. The best day of the week looks like it will be Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the lower 60s.

Showers make a return on Thursday with highs near to just above 60. There is just the chance for a couple of showers on Friday before the next system brings a period of rain Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday may have a tough time leaving the 50s. The showers should be just scattered on Sunday but it will be a cool day with highs in the 50s.