ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple dealerships came together Tuesday to count and collect the food items for the Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge.

Since the beginning of October, Altoona Honda, Courtesy Motors, Five Star Mitsubishi, Dean Patterson Automotive, and Stuckey Automotive have collected non-perishable food items to donate to St. Vincent’s de Paul Food for Families Soup Kitchen.

Many of the representatives couldn’t believe the amount of food they saw. Stuckey Automotive President, Matt Stuckey said it makes him happy to give back to the community.

“The team members of all the dealerships, mine especially, we all live and work here and it’s really great to help some of our neighbors,” Stuckey said.

The goal is to provide families with food to prepare a meal ahead of the holiday season. Director of the Food for Families Soup Kitchen, Sister Paula DelGrosso, said it means a lot to see the dealers come together and help the families in the community.

“It takes a lot to fill them up now we get different people that bring boxes of food in to help us but when you get a nice load like this that helps when you’re filling 400 boxes,” DelGrosso said.

The soup kitchen plans to distribute the goods at their giveaway on Dec. 23. Their kitchen is located on Union Ave in Altoona.