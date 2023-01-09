ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area School District is working to decide the financing for the district’s future.
While no cuts of positions or programs were discussed or recommended, but they did discuss how they were going to deal with rising costs without additional state grant money.
Officials compared their expenses and revenues to that of other school districts across the state, in terms of transportation, special education and cyber-school tuition.
“A lot of things that we’ve done to balance the budget have been very successful,” Superintendent Charles Prijatelj said. “The thing is, you can only make a cut once. And now we’ve reached the point where it’s very obvious with our budget being as lean as it is there isn’t a lot left where you can just say we’re going to eliminate these positions or we’re going to eliminate this program. Cause all of that negatively impacts kids and negatively impacts the community.”
Prijatelj says that still has state money from the pandemic to assist them in the coming year.