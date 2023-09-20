ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Area family has revived a classic childhood story and brought it to life by publishing book, “Sammy Starfish.” Steve Tomlinson and Mark Stevenson, ‘Nana’s’ son and grandson decided to spearhead the project which developed over the course of about 20 years.

In the mid-1990s, Jane and Mark had the story copyrighted and shared the printed version with her grandchildren. Over Thanksgiving 2022, Steve found a gifted illustrator, also from Central

Pennsylvania named Ana Truqui who was inspired by the story and made the words come alive on the page through her beautiful artwork.

The book was written by Steve’s mother, H. Jane Tomlinson, a proud, lifelong resident of Altoona who was very creative at storytelling, painting, and ceramics to name a few of her avocations. It was to her incredible imagination that they owe this wonderful children’s book. Jane had the foresight to write the story down on the back of a Cathedral altar boy scheduling sheet when she got home to Altoona.

The story of ‘Sammy Starfish’ was imagined on a trip home from Long Beach Island when Mark was three years old in 1964 Mark was coming down with chickenpox and Jane “Nana” found a way to keep his mind off his woes. Sammy Starfish is a story about a curious, adventurous little starfish who lives in Barnegat Bay off of Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

Sammy dreams of shining in the sky like a real star, and one day a flashlight dropped into the water by a fisherman and an aircraft carrier anchored offshore provide the ingredients for Sammy to realize his dream. There is some danger, adventure, and a loving family waiting for Sammy’s return.

You can grab a copy of Sammy Starfish by clicking here.