ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trial was canceled for an Altoona man who facing charges for attempted murder during a birthday party, court documents show.

Charles Mobley, 34 (Blair County Prison)

Charles Mobley, 34, was charged after an alleged attempted shooting in April 2022 only to be found and arrested in June of that year.

Court documents show that Mobley’s trial was canceled due to “unavailability of witness.”

Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks said that a petition to set bail on the witness will need to be filed along with any refiling of charges.

Mobley was accused of showing up to a man’s birthday party and pistol-whipping him 20-30 times before allegedly pulling the trigger on the gun three times, but it not firing and the clip falling out of the gun.

Mobley was later arrested in June 2022 along with a woman police said was helping him hide.