Update: It was originally reported in a newsletter from the City of Altoona that the State of the City Address was planned for April, 10. Since that release, the date had to be changed by the Mayor’s Office. No new date has been released at this time.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Mayor, Matthew Pacifico will be presenting a State of the City Address in the near future.

At this time it is unknown when this event will be taking place, but Mayor Pacifico will speak about the city’s work over the past year to improve housing, roads, parks and community events. He’s also expected to discuss future plans for the city in 2023.