ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite the profession’s growth in the last few years, there is still a shortage of Nurse Practitioners in Pennsylvania.

With that shortage, the James Van Zandt Medical Center in Altoona decided to start a Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.

“The VA wanted to create a program to get nurse practitioners to train, to work, to retain them, and to care for our veteran population,” said Julia Paronish-Ludwig, Director of the Nurse Practitioner Resident Program at the hospital.

The program started in August, and runs for a year. Two nurse practitioners are currently enrolled in this year’s cohort.

“I love it. I found my passion. Sometimes I want to cry with them. I love hearing their stories. We do toxic exposure screenings and usually that triggers a story,” Becky Watt, a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Resident said.

The program offers residents with battlefield acupuncture training and training in all the specialty care clinics such as cardiology, pulmonary, surgery, orthopedics and mental health.

Next year the program will have space for three nurse practitioners.

The hospital is currently accepting applications for the next cohort. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 19.