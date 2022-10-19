ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, Typhani Russo, just recently published a children’s book in memory and honor of her dad.
Russo wrote and illustrated the book called #87 Sent from Heaven. It is a story about hockey because she and her dad shared a passion for both the sport and books.
You can find Russo’s book on Amazon.
You can also attend a book signing:
- November 12 at Galactic Ice from 11:00-12:00pm
- November 12 at Altoona Area Public Library from 1:00-2:00pm
- December 3 at Hollidaysburg Area Public Library from 11:00-12:00pm
- January 22 at Schlow Centre Region Library from 2:00-4:00pm