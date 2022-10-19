ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, Typhani Russo, just recently published a children’s book in memory and honor of her dad.

Russo wrote and illustrated the book called #87 Sent from Heaven. It is a story about hockey because she and her dad shared a passion for both the sport and books.

You can find Russo’s book on Amazon.

You can also attend a book signing: