(The Hill) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are engaged after nearly five years together, People reports.

A source reportedly confirmed the couple’s engagement to People after Sanchez was spotted rocking a large diamond ring in photos from their current vacation in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival.

Sanchez and Bezos went public with their relationship in 2019, following Bezos’s divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, who reportedly received 25 percent of Bezos’s Amazon holdings through their divorce, has made several high-profile donations in the years since, including $1.7 billion to various racial justice, LGBTQ rights and public health causes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sanchez has joined Bezos in his charitable work, acting as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, created from a $10 billion commitment from Bezos in 2020.

The two have yet to address their engagement publicly.