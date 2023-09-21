Today will be a carbon copy of Wednesday just a few degrees warmer. We’ll start the morning chilly with patchy fog then sit mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cool with lows back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another cool morning as we wrap up our last day of Summer! Friday we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 70s. Depending on the coastal storm to our south we will see clouds increase a bit. I think shower chances hold off until late. Low temperatures drop into the low 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The first weekend of Fall will be damp and chilly. We are tracking a coastal low that will move north Saturday morning. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with showers moving in throughout the afternoon and evening. While majority of the heavy rain stays to our east, I think our region will see showers as far west as the I-99 corridor with patchy drizzle to our northwest. Temperatures will sit in the 50s and 60s all day while most areas pick up between a half inch to an inch of rain.

Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer a few things will change, depending on how far north the rain goes.

Sunday a few showers could linger into the morning especially places further east. Mostly to partly cloudy with high temperatures reaching towards the upper 60s and low 70s.