ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The time to grab those back to school items is now! Walmart is ready to help your kiddos hit the classroom or even the dorms, preparing them for a successful year. Walmart representatives, Reese Boggetta and Marijayne Walters have some tips to help you save as well as some reminders for parents as they begin shopping.

Of course Walmart is a one-stop-shop for pretty much all things back to school from the moment they start their day to the minute they get home. From supplies, clothing, snacks and essentials, Walmart has got you covered, and they can help you do it without breaking the bank.

You can shop in-store, on the app, or online at walmart.com. If you really want to experience more convenience and savings, consider becoming a Walmart Plus member. This is a membership based program that allows customers to have free in-store pick-up or home delivery making for a more convenient shopping experience.